Nose-picking hospital staff flagged as Covid spreaders
In a survey of Netherlands-based hospital workers, more than 80% of those who responded admitted to picking their nose, with the researcher concluding in turn that the habit the habit seems to have left them three times as likely to have picked up a coronavirus infection. Fabian Strauch/dpa

It is widely seen as a bad-mannered and unhygienic habit that can leave the perpetrator red-faced if caught in the act. Some studies have also flagged it as unhealthy as it can introduce alien bacteria to the nasal passages and spread unwanted germs in the opposite direction. As if nose-picking was not enough of a no-no already, new research suggests that it may also contribute the spread of the coronavirus. In a survey of Netherlands-based hospital workers by Amsterdam University Medical Centre and Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, more than 80% of those who responded admitted to picking their no...