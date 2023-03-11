'Not a dictatorship': FL prosecutor refuses to bow to DeSantis' 'threat' to suspend her

During a press conference held to provide updates on the status of charges in a recent shooting which left two people dead and one injured, per The Daily Beast, Worrell said DeSantis is specifically targeting her "because she's a Democrat."
The news conference comes after Worrell's recent interview with The Daily Beast, in which she discussed a letter she received from DeSantis' general counsel blaming her for the incident.
READ MORE: 'Not based in fact': FL prosecutor blasts DeSantis for 'shameful' attempt to remove her from office
According to Orlando's WESH 2 News, the prosecutor said during the press conference the governor's letter to her included "baseless accusations" and was "disappointing and irresponsible."
She said, "There's definitely a target across my back and it has nothing to do with anything that I've done, but just simply with the fact that the governor wants full control over Florida politics and he doesn't respect the will of the electorate."
Now, Worrell is making clear she will not back down from the pressure.
Worrell noted during the press conference there have been "many concerted efforts to prove" she is not fit for her position since she took office in January of 2021, mentioning the governor has even said he "doesn't take prosecution seriously."
READ MORE: Suspended Florida prosecutor urges Ron DeSantis to reinstate him following judge's ruling
"While I've been blamed for the tragic shooting that took place two weeks ago yesterday, the reality is the only means to reduce the likelihood of mass shootings in our community is to enact responsible gun legislation, so we reduce the likelihood that there will be more guns on our streets."
She continued, "I would urge the governor to reconsider his permitless carry legislation as that, too, will likely increase mass shooting in the future."
Worrell said DeSantis' targeting of her is not "about whether I follow the law, this isn't about whether or not my policies are a danger to public safety. This is about the governor wanting to control the politics across this state. And quite frankly it’s dangerous because this is a democracy, not a dictatorship."
Watch the video below or at this link.
READ MORE: Liberal Florida prosecutor fired by Ron DeSantis sues to combat 'the erosion of our democracy'
The Daily Beast's full report is available at this link. WESH 2 News' report is here.