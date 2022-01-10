Not another 70 years: UK Republicans seek to douse Queen Elizabeth celebrations

LONDON (Reuters) - British republicans said on Monday they would launch a campaign to end the monarchy in the run-up to celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne. Elizabeth, 95, the world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch, will mark her seventh decade as sovereign next month and on Monday Buckingham Palace detailed plans for four days of celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee in June. But anti-monarchy group Republic used the occasion to say it would begin a "Not Another 70" campaign to call for an end to the historic institution. "While a vocal minority will want to cel...
Here's why this major GOP donor is no longer supporting the Republican National Committee
January 10, 2022
The Republican National Committee is not a good investment for conservative donors as it funds legal defense, a former ambassador to the Vatican who served in Congress told ABC News.
"In October and November alone, the Republican National Committee spent nearly $720,000 of its donor money on paying law firms representing Trump in various legal challenges, including criminal investigations into his businesses in New York, according to campaign finance records," ABC News reported Monday. "The RNC has so far paid three law firms on behalf of Trump, paying $328,000 to NechelesLaw LLP, $200,000 to van der Veen, Hartshorn and Levin, and $172,000 to Fischetti & Malgieri LLP, according to its recent disclosure filings."
The RNC has agreed to spend $1.6 million on Trump's legal bills, which has offended one prominent former GOP donor.
"It is very disheartening to see RNC donors funding Trump's legal bills," former Rep. Francis Rooney (R-FL) said.
"I used to support the RNC quite a bit, especially when Reince Priebus was there," Rooney explained. "But I don't see myself doing it right now because they keep giving money to Trump."
ABC News described Ambassador Rooney as "a generous donor to the Republican Party, giving upwards of $1 million to various GOP candidates and groups over the years."
Rooney also addressed Trump's 'big lie' of election fraud.
"We're getting tarred with this big lie and this claim of election fraud, and that is damaging our most important institution in our country -- belief in elections," he said.
What are the symptoms of Omicron? How they differ between patients
January 10, 2022
The highly-contagious Omicron variant now accounts for most new cases in the United States.
And with a surge in Covid-19 cases and intense demand for scarce at-home rapid tests — which don't differentiate between variants — people experiencing Covid-like symptoms are scrambling to figure out whether they've contracted Omicron, a previous variant, or just a seasonal cold.
Judith O'Donnell, the chief of infectious disease at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia, spoke to us about the latest surge and how Omicron symptoms differ among vaccinated and unvaccinated patients.
What are the symptoms of Omicron?
O'Donnell: We're still seeing the usual list of symptoms that we would expect with Covid-19: fever, fatigue, cough, shortness of breath, and then loss of smell and taste. Sometimes congestion, runny nose, sometimes nausea and vomiting and sometimes diarrhea.
I think what we are experiencing, though, is for people who are vaccinated, or vaccinated and boosted, we're not seeing as much fever, if any, as opposed to an unvaccinated person.
There's been some reporting in the scientific literature that when patients are vaccinated, or vaccinated and boosted, the symptoms in general are much milder. They're more consistent with a typical cold. There's a lot of talk in the media about getting a lot more runny noses, or congestions. That does seem to be shown in some of the early scientific studies.
Why does Omicron seem to cause more mild cases?
O'Donnell: There's the question of — are these [milder cold symptoms] related to the variant? Or are they related to the fact that many individuals who are experiencing an infection with Omicron are either vaccinated, vaccinated and boosted, or in some parts of the world, like South Africa [where the variant was first identified], they've already had natural immunity from a prior infection?
It may not be the variant — it may just be us, as humans, because we now have immunity to Covid-19 as a virus, and as a result, our bodies have some prior experience with it. So we're experiencing the infection more like a common cold.
What are the symptoms of Omicron in an unvaccinated person?
O'Donnell: In the unvaccinated, Omicron looks very similar to delta and all the prior variants and the original strain. It can land you in the hospital if you're unvaccinated and can lead to ICU care or death. It should not be taken as, "it's just a cold" for everyone, because that's not the case at all.
In an unvaccinated person, Omicron is quite capable of and is actually causing pneumonia. People are coming in with shortness of breath due to pneumonia, just like it has with prior waves and prior variants.
What should vaccinated people experiencing covid symptoms know?
O'Donnell: Vaccinated people who have cold symptoms, nasal congestion, runny noses, sore throats, but aren't experiencing fever — if you're vaccinated and boosted, and those are the symptoms you're having, you may have Covid-19. It's so prevalent across our region that it's spreading efficiently and widely.
I'd encourage them to try to test themselves. At this point, given you're vaccinated and boosted, this is going to be a mild illness. They should consider this great news, because they did get vaccinated and boosted, and it's allowed them to have a Covid-19 infection that is mild. And they'll recover in a week or so, just like with other common cold symptoms.
I encourage everyone to get vaccinated and boosted, if they haven't yet.
'Where's Mitt Romney? Where's Susan Collins?' Morning Joe shames GOP senators for blocking voting rights bill
January 10, 2022
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough shamed Republican senators for blocking a new voting rights bill, and he compared them to notoriously racist Alabama governor George Wallace.
Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has vowed to push through the John Lewis Voting Rights Act to counter GOP-led efforts by some states to restrict access to the ballot, and the "Morning Joe" host hammered the GOP minority for threatening to filibuster the sweeping legislation.
"I don't know how I'm still shocked at my former party, but I am," Scarborough said. "[Sen. Joe] Manchin and [Sen. Kyrsten] Sinema, they will support the Voting Rights Act. You have Republicans who are blocking a vote, they won't allow the vote. If you want to vote against this, vote against it -- for God's sake, that's your right -- but to block the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, to stand in schoolhouse door and stop other people from voting for it? You don't have to vote for it, just let it get to the floor and debate it."
READ MORE: This 232-year-old power has never been used by Congress — but it could save the republic
"Not one Republican, I heard something about [Sen.] Lisa Murkowski thinking about it," he continued. "Where is [Sen.] Mitt Romney? Is Mitt Romney against extending the Voting Rights Act? where is [Sen.] Susan Collins? Is she telling us that she is against extending the Voting Rights Act that every single Republican voted to extend in 2005, 2006? Where is [Sen.] Ben Sasse, what does he not like about this voting rights act? Again, if you don't want to vote for it, if the people of Nebraska are against extending the Voting Rights Act that actually allowed Black Americans, that guaranteed actually the right to vote in this country safely? If the people of Nebraska are against it, vote against it, but let the United States Senate have an up-or-down vote."
"Here we are in 2022, for God's sake, 2022, [and] Joe Manchin can't find 10 Republicans who support extending the Voting Rights Act in the way the Roberts court directed them to a couple of years ago," Scarborough added. "I'm sorry -- to me, that is beyond breathtaking and beyond depressing. It's an indictment of the Republican Party."
