NY Post reporter who penned fake article on Kamala Harris’ book says she was ‘ordered’ to write it
Kamala Harris (ALEX WONG:AFP)

In case anyone needed proof that Rupert Murdoch's Fox News and New York Post are engaged in dishonest propaganda designed to fuel right wing rage all they need to do is read the tweets of a reporter who just quit.

Now-former New York Post reporter Laura Italiano wrote an article last week that has set the pro-Trump MAGA world aflame.

She says she was forced to pen the lie:

"Kamala isn't at the southern border — but migrant kids are getting Veep's book," was the title of Italiano's article attacking Vice President Kamala Harris, when it was first published last Friday. The Post ran two versions of the piece, and Fox News picked up the falsehood and ran with it.

The article claimed the Biden administration is including copies of the book in welcome kits for migrant children crossing the border.

"Unaccompanied migrant kids brought from the U.S.-Mexico border to a new shelter in Long Beach, Calif., will be given a copy of her 2019 children's book, “Superheroes are Everywhere," in their welcome kits," the piece reads.

That's a lie, one debunked by The Washington Post on Tuesday after Fox News, and many Republicans exploded it despite it being obviously false. As it turns out one copy was donated by one person to the shelter after the city asked for help from local residents.

But guests and hosts on Fox News, even throughout today, despite the story being known to be false at least since this morning, suggested the Biden administration is using federal funds to purchase the book. Or that tax-exempt NGOs were spending money to buy the book instead of food.

Here are some of the purveyors of the lie who to date refuse to remove their false claims or apologize:

RNC chair:

House GOP minority whip:

GOP Senator:

Fox News contributor and Fox Nation host: