NYC Mayor Adams is met with boos and turned backs at law school graduation amid budget cuts
Mayor Eric Adams, who is running as a Democratic mayoral candidate, appears in front of Kingsboro Psychiatric Center on May 17, 2021 in New York. - Spencer Platt/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — Mayor Eric Adams was greeted with boos and turned backs during a CUNY Law School commencement address Friday — a day after City University students and professors protested against budget cuts laid out in the mayor’s most recent spending plan. Friday’s public demonstration of ire against Adams, which was reminiscent of NYPD officers turning their backs on former Mayor Bill de Blasio, came as the current mayor was urging graduates to “get on the field and participate about improving the lives of the people of this city.” As he spoke, boos could be heard echoing throughout the auditor...