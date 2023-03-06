NYC mayor wants people to remove masks when entering businesses in push to reduce thefts
New York Mayor Eric Adams takes questions after a news conference on Feb.14, 2023, in the Bronx, New York. - Barry Willilams/New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK — Mayor Eric Adams called on shoppers Monday to enter New York City businesses maskless from now on — a message aimed at reducing shoplifting, but one that runs counter to COVID-era recommendations to mask up when in enclosed public spaces. Adams, who was speaking on “PIX11 Morning News,” didn’t entirely rule out masks in stores, noting that shoppers could don face coverings moments after entering — as long as their face could be fully viewed before putting it on when first entering a store. “Let’s be clear. Some of these characters going into stores that are wearing a mask, they’re n...