NYPD Commissioner calls Rep. Maxine Waters 'reckless,' says cops are being targeted
New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea at right, is on hand in a nearly empty Times Square before midnight's celebration of the new year in New York City on December 31, 2020. - COREY SIPKIN/AFP/AFP/TNS

NEW YORK – New York City’s top cop has choice words for Rep. Maxine Waters for urging protesters to “get confrontational” with police — but you won’t hear them. “I think it’s incredibly reckless. I even have stronger feelings but I’ll keep them to myself,” Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said Tuesday. “We just had an officer having a Molotov cocktail at them last week,” Shea said on Fox 5′s ″Good Day NY.” “To have an elected official in this country to be advocating for getting tougher on cops at this time is beyond me,” he said. “I cannot repeat what I think.” During a trip to Brooklyn Center...