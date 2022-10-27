NYPD warns of possibility of extremists targeting Election Day poll sites
NEW YORK — Extremist groups may target political rallies and voting sites as Election Day approaches, the NYPD warned Thursday. The “current complex domestic threat environment” has led police to be extra vigilant as early voting sites open Saturday, according to an internal NYPD report shared with the Daily News. “Racially and ethnically motivated violent extremists and anti-government, anti-authority violent extremists will continue to prioritize the targeting of political rallies, voting sites, poll workers, and election officials, necessitating elevated vigilance as the U.S. midterms elect...