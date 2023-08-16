Odds up for 2 Atlantic systems as hurricane center also eyes potential Gulf of Mexico storm
The tropical outlook as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. - NHC/TNS

The National Hurricane Center increased the odds for two systems in the Atlantic to form into the season’s next tropical depression or storm while also predicting a system with potential will form in the Gulf of Mexico. In its 8 a.m. tropical outlook, the NHC said one system in the far eastern Atlantic and one in the central Atlantic now have a moderate chance to develop, both up from Tuesday’s forecasts. If either were to spin up into a named storm, they could become Tropical Storm Emily and potentially Tropical Storm Franklin. The system with the most potential is an elongated trough of low ...