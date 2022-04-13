Of course the first woman to coach on an MLB field was immediately undercut by a comment about her looks

By Bonnie Stiernberg On Tuesday night, after San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson was ejected in the third inning of the team’s 13-2 victory over the San Diego Padres, assistant coach Alyssa Nakken took over for him and made history as the first woman to ever coach on the field during a regular-season Major League Baseball game. Nakken, who has coached first base for the team during spring training games in the past, was greeted with a warm reception from fans at Oracle Park and a congratulatory handshake from Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer, who recognized the significance...
US food supply is being disrupted by Greg Abbott’s delivery trucks battle at Texas border: White House
April 13, 2022
A long trail of delivery trucks are backed up at the U.S.-Mexico border because the Texas governor is refusing to allow them to come into the United States without additional inspections by the Texas state troopers. Typically it's the federal government that inspects trucks. The decision is creating a massive backup at the border.
The Texas Tribune reported this week that the busiest trade crossing, the bridge connecting Pharr and Reynosa is the choke point. On the border Monday, the trucks were backed up for miles. It was the fifth day in a row they were dealing with the blockage. As a result, producer importers canceled orders.
Avocados, broccoli, peppers, strawberries and tomatoes are among the things being brought into the United States. Berries like strawberries are the largest import into the US, with bananas not far behind.
“One of our customers canceled the order because we didn’t deliver on time,” said Sterling Fresh Inc. sales manager Modesto Guerra. “It’s something beyond our control.”
At a time when Americans are frustrated over inflation and additional costs, Abbott's backup is significantly slashing supply and access in the United States, the White House said in a statement Wednesday.
"Governor Abbott's unnecessary and redundant inspections of trucks transiting ports of entry between Texas and Mexico are causing significant disruptions to the food and automobile supply chains, delaying manufacturing, impacting jobs, and raising prices for families in Texas and across the country," said press secretary Jen Psaki. "Local businesses and trade associations are calling on Governor Abbott to reverse the decision because trucks are facing lengthy delays exceeding 5 hours at some border crossings and commercial traffic has dropped by as much as 60 percent. The continuous flow of legitimate trade and travel and CBP's ability to do its job should not be obstructed. Governor Abbott's actions are impacting people's jobs and the livelihoods of hardworking American families."
Ukraine conflict death toll: what we know
April 13, 2022
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is grinding towards the beginning of its third month and with Moscow's military advance and negotiations largely stalled there seems no immediate end to the fighting.
Here's what we can say definitively about the human cost from the conflict in which allegations of Russian atrocities have spurred fears of a massive civilian death toll.
- United Nations -
The benchmark today in many global conflicts is the United Nations, which as of Tuesday this week estimated that in Ukraine there had been "4,450 civilian casualties in the country: 1,892 killed and 2,558 injured."
The UN however makes clear it "believes that the actual figures are considerably higher," citing delayed reported from the battlefield and efforts to verify existing reports.
In light of this, the UN announced last week it would change its methodology and release figures that reflect "a realistic estimate of the actual death toll," the head of its civilian casualty monitoring team said.
Military losses
The UN tally doesn't include military deaths.
The defense ministries of both Ukraine and Russia regularly publish claims of the number of troops they have killed from the opposing side.
Kyiv says its troops have killed 19,600 Russian military since the invasion began in late February. Moscow said on March 25 its forces had killed at least 14,000 Ukrainian military personnel.
These figures, however, are both widely suspected to be inflated and have not been verified by AFP or independent conflict monitors.
Russia has, unusually, acknowledged its own military casualties but put the number of its dead much lower than Ukraine's claim at 1,351 in its last update on March 25.
A senior NATO military official estimated at the same time that between 7,000 and 15,000 Russian soldiers could have been killed in the fighting up to that point.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov admitted last week to Sky News that Russian troops had suffered "significant losses" in Ukraine, calling it a "huge tragedy".
Ukraine does not deny that its soldiers are dying on the battlefield but it has not published a total.
Bucha and more
The withdrawal of Russian troops from towns around the Ukraine capital Kyiv has revealed mass civilian casualties and those figures look set to grow.
Bucha, where hundreds of corpses -- some with their hands tied behind their backs -- were discovered has become the most infamous location, but Ukrainian authorities are discovering similar scenes in other liberated areas.
Ukrainian police said Thursday that so far, 720 bodies had been recovered in the Kyiv region.
North of Kyiv, authorities in Chernigiv -- the largest settlement to be recaptured from Russian forces said that some 700 people had been killed since the start of fighting.
In the eastern town of Severodonetsk, where fighting is still raging, officials said at least 400 civilians have been buried since the start of the invasion.
Clean-up and de-mining efforts are continuing in regions wrested from Russian control, and are expected to bring with them a higher count.
Mariupol
Perhaps the largest -- and most worrying -- question mark surrounds the southern city of Mariupol, which has been besieged by Russian forces for weeks. Ukraine troops are holding out in a major industrial plant.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said this week he believed Russia was responsible for the deaths of "tens of thousands" of people.
Donetsk region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko estimated on Tuesday that between 20,000 and 22,000 people had died in the city.
Kyiv officials said last month that as early as the beginning of March the confirmed deaths were already around 5,000 but by that point it could already have been as high as 10,000.
Ukraine's human rights ombudswoman on Thursday claimed Russia was utilizing 13 mobile crematoria to "clean the streets from the bodies of dead civilians", efforts that if confirmed would make establishing an accurate toll in the city all the more difficult.
© 2022 AFP
A ‘scared and confused’ library threatened to arrest a patron over his anti-Trump poem
April 13, 2022
An Indiana man once again can patronize his local public library after a federal judge ruled that a ban for life issued against him because of a poem he wrote is unconstitutional.
Richard England, 68, had gone to the Jackson County Public Library on Nov. 16, 2020, to return items and check out DVDs, reports The Tribune in Seymour, Ind. While there he wanted to give a library employee a poem he had composed, entitled "The Red Mean."
The paper says "the employee, however, was not there at that time. As a result, England decided to leave the poem in a basket on the circulation desk, which contained medical face masks for library patrons, and then left the library without incident."
The poem reads: “Know no good, bring out your dead, let them eat cake, off with your head. Before you become Donald Trump’s clone, know Satan’s reward, is only a loan. Liars are losers, haters are cruel, oh what a pity, to die such a fool.”
About 15 to 30 minutes after England left, a library employee found the poem inside the basket. The employee “was scared after reading the poem” and believed it contained threatening language, “particularly its references to death and Satan.”
The employee then gave the poem to her supervisor, who “was shocked, scared and confused.” The supervisor then gave the poem to the library administrator, who said when she spoke to staff, “(their) voices were shaking. They were really upset.” The library contacted the local police department. When England returned home there was a voicemail waiting for him from a Seymour police officer informing him that he was “banned from the library for the rest of his life, and that if he returned to the library, he would be arrested for criminal trespass.”
England challenged the ban in court with help from the ACLU.
“The Library’s action banning Mr. England from accessing materials impacts his right to receive information,” said Gavin M. Rose, ACLU of Indiana Senior Attorney, in a statement. “In addition, the First Amendment protects people who, regardless of their views, attempt to hold the government accountable through expression.”
In a decision filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana on March 31, Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt found the library “violated and is violating” a Jackson County man’s rights under the First and 14th amendments by permanently banning him “for exercising protected speech.”
