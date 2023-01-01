Death of former Pope Benedict overshadows New Year at Vatican

By Philip Pullella VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis marked the Roman Catholic Church's traditional World Day of Peace on Sunday but the start of the new year at the Vatican was overshadowed by the death of his predecessor, Benedict. Francis presided at a Mass in St. Peter's Basilica as the body of Benedict, who died on Saturday at the age of 95, was being prepared for three day of public viewing in the same church starting Monday. In accordance with Benedict's wishes, his funeral on Thursday will be simple, solemn and sober. It will be the first time in many centuries that a sitting pope ...