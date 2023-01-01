Death of former Pope Benedict overshadows New Year at Vatican

By Philip Pullella VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis marked the Roman Catholic Church's traditional World Day of Peace on Sunday but the start of the new year at the Vatican was overshadowed by the death of his predecessor, Benedict. Francis presided at a Mass in St. Peter's Basilica as the body of Benedict, who died on Saturday at the age of 95, was being prepared for three day of public viewing in the same church starting Monday. In accordance with Benedict's wishes, his funeral on Thursday will be simple, solemn and sober. It will be the first time in many centuries that a sitting pope ...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Officer’s skull fractured, 2 others injured in machete attack near Times Square on New Year’s Eve
January 01, 2023
Three New York City police officers have been injured after an attack on New Year's Eve, according to NBC News. The incident occurred near New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square just after 10 p.m. ET.
In a news conference, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the suspect approached an officer and tried to strike him in head with the machete.
The suspect, a 19-year-old man, then struck two other officers in the head with the weapon. One of the officers shot the suspect in the shoulder. The man was then apprehended by police.
One officer suffered a laceration to the head. Another officer suffered a skull fracture. The three officers were hospitalized but are in stable condition, Sewell said.
The suspect was also hospitalized.
Sources told NBC News that law enforcement officials were “looking into whether the suspect had previously posted what they called jihadist writings online and traveled to New York to target police on New Year’s Eve.”
“The investigation was in its early stages but the suspect was known to law enforcement agencies for his social media postings, officials said, adding that he did not have a past criminal record.”
CONTINUE READING Show less
Disease nearly wiped out sea stars on California’s Central Coast. Is the population recovering?
January 01, 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crouching low among rocky tidepools nearly completely covered with sharp-shelled mussels, California State Parks interpretive manager Robyn Chase gave out a sharp cry. “I found one!” she yelled excitedly over to another State Parks interpreter accompanying her on a visit to Estero Bluffs State Park just north of Cayucos on Dec. 22. Chase pointed to a huge, dinner plate-sized purple ochre sea star nestled inconspicuously in a small pool of water. “Oh, he’s eating well,” she said, noting how the sea star was surrounded by the jet-black mussels, its preferred meal. The ochre ...
Tucker Carlson faces scrutiny over his previous defenses of alleged human trafficker Andrew Tate
January 01, 2023
Fox News' Tucker Carlson is facing scrutiny again amid the resurfacing of footage showing him defending kickboxer Andrew Tate who was recently arrested on suspicion of organized crime, sex trafficking, and rape.
According to Mediaite, prosecutors indicated that Tate and his brother, in addition to two other suspects, “appear to have created an organized crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialized websites for a cost.”
A recent report from Reuters also noted that prosecutors said six women have indicated that they were sexually exploited by Tate and the other suspects.
Despite the damning reports, Carlson has publicly defended the kickboxer, and now footage of his remarks is circulating again. “Lots of mean things are being written about Andrew Tate but we have learned over time to trust our own experience,” the Fox host said. “Don’t believe what you hear, go straight to the source.”
During the segment, Carlson claimed he was “skeptical” of the allegations surrounding Tate, as he claimed the charges were similar to those made against Julian Assange.
“Why don’t they want you to hear from Andrew Tate?” Carlson said. “Do they really think that he’s a worse influence on the youth than, say, Cardi B? Tell us how.”
“They’re telling us he’s a criminal,” Carlson added. “Okay. Has he been charged? Who are the victims? What are their names?”
Carlson's remarks follow highlights about remarks Tate previously made when he explained how he became "rich."
“I’ve had over 75 girls work for me, and my business model is different than 99% of webcam studio owners,” he wrote. “Over 50% of my employees were actually my girlfriend at the time and, of all my girlfriends, NONE were in the adult entertainment industry before they met me.”
He also said, “I learned the most time-efficient way to meet girls, get them through the dating process, get them to bed, test if they’re a good girl or not, and begin the process of them falling deeper and deeper into love."
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}