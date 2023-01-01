Death of former Pope Benedict overshadows New Year at Vatican

The suspect, a 19-year-old man, then struck two other officers in the head with the weapon. One of the officers shot the suspect in the shoulder. The man was then apprehended by police.

One officer suffered a laceration to the head. Another officer suffered a skull fracture. The three officers were hospitalized but are in stable condition, Sewell said.

The suspect was also hospitalized.

Sources told NBC News that law enforcement officials were “looking into whether the suspect had previously posted what they called jihadist writings online and traveled to New York to target police on New Year’s Eve.”

“The investigation was in its early stages but the suspect was known to law enforcement agencies for his social media postings, officials said, adding that he did not have a past criminal record.”