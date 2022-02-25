Oil prices surge as Russian invasion of Ukraine rings supply alarm bells

By Emily Chow BEIJING (Reuters) - Oil prices jumped nearly 3% on Friday as Russia's invasion of Ukraine stoked global supply concerns as markets brace for the potential impact of trade sanctions on major crude exporter Russia. Global benchmark Brent crude rose $2.72, or 2.75%, to $101.80 a barrel around 0347 GMT on Friday, after climbing to as high as $101.87. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude touched a high of $95.64, and was last up $2.70, or 2.9%, to $95.51 a barrel. The attack on Ukraine caused prices to surge to more than $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 on Thursday, wit...
Trump’s bid to get back on Twitter is 'on thin ice' after judge cites 'mountain of law' against him
February 24, 2022
Donald Trump's bid to get back on Twitter suffered an apparent setback in court on Thursday, with a federal judge questioning how the former president is going to get around a "mountain of law" against him.
"U.S. District Judge James Donato told a lawyer representing the former president that while technology and law might change and evolve, 'one thing that's been more or less a constant going back 20 years is that private companies like Twitter are not subject to the First Amendment,'" Courthouse News reports.
Judge Donato made the statement Thursday during a hearing in San Francisco on Twitter's motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Trump last year, seeking the reinstatement of his account. According to Courthouse News, Donato signaled "a strong inclination" to rule in favor of Twitter's motion.
“You've got a mountain of law saying ‘no' to your First Amendment claim. It’s not clear to me how you are traversing that,” Donato told Trump attorney Marie Fiala.
Trump's attorneys have argued that Twitter acted in concert with Democratic lawmakers to ban him, thereby making the company a "state actor." But Donato rejected that claim.
“It's perfectly fine for a politician to express dissatisfaction with conduct. I'm not looking for what a Democrat said at a committee hearing but an actual threat,” Donato said. “We're talking express threats of government prosecution, some kind of criminal sanction, a taking."
He added that as alleged by Trump, "the threat factor seems pretty low."
“I read, reread and read again your complaint and I’m not seeing any coercive statements by state actors and that is the hook you are hanging your hat on,” Donato said, according to a report on the hearing from Bloomberg.
Fiala, Trump's attorney, reportedly offered to amend her complaint to address the judge's concerns, but a lawyer representing Twitter, Patrick Carome, argued she should not be allowed to do so.
"The allegations are extremely paltry,” Carome told Donato. “Jawboning and haranguing individual legislators — which is what elected officials do — is not the stuff of coercive state action. ... They’ve amended already once. If there was something here to show that Twitter was coerced — that it was not Twitter's decision — they'd have found it.”
According to Bloomberg, "Donato said he would issue a ruling on Twitter’s request to dismiss the suit without specifying a time frame."
"Trump’s Twitter-like social-media platform -- 'Truth Social' -- debuted Feb. 21 with a glitchy start as users complained of receiving error messages and being placed on waiting lists that had hundreds of thousands of people ahead of them," Bloomberg noted.
CONTINUE READING Show less
‘He’s never gonna date you, dude!’ Jimmy Kimmel mocks Trump for sucking up to his 'KGBFF' Putin
February 24, 2022
Jimmy Kimmel ripped into "the great divider" Donald Trump over his recent praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"I don't remember anything like this in that some of us seem OK with it," Kimmel said of Russia's invasion of Ukraine during his monologue on Thursday night. "Typically, we would band together in this situation, we would be united, but that was before the great divider chopped us in half. While Vladimir Putin is being condemned by leaders and ambassadors from every democratic country around the world, Donald Trump, our former president, was complimenting him — and, of course, himself. While bombs were falling on a country that did nothing to provoke an invasion, Trump called in to Fox to say, 'Never would have happened while I was in charge.'"
"It takes a special kind of son of a b*tch to see innocent people fleeing their homes and think, how can I make this about me?" Kimmel added, before playing a clip of Trump saying Russia's invasion of Ukraine wouldn't have happened if it hadn't been for a "rigged election."
"That makes sense — 'this never would have happened were it not for the rigged election I made up,'" Kimmel said. "Can you blame something real on something fake? It's like blaming chicken pox on the tooth fairy. It doesn't make sense. ... Not only has Trump not condemned Putin, (he's) been praising his KGBFF. He called him a genius. He called what he's doing wonderful. He keeps defending Putin, which is embarrassing. He's never gonna date you, dude. Give it up."
Later, after playing a clip of Putin gifting Trump a soccer ball in Helsinki in 2018, Kimmel said, "Ah, there you go, 'I give you one ball, you give me two.' It's the old Putin negotiation."
Watch below.
Trump Praises His KGBFF Putin While World Leaders Condemn Russia’s Attack on Ukraine www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
Trump’s ‘startled’ advisers are begging him to ‘keep his mouth shut’ about Putin: report
February 24, 2022
Even some of Donald Trump's closest and most loyal advisers have been taken aback by his recent comments about Vladimir Putin — including calling the Russian dictator "genius" and "pretty smart," the Daily Beast reported Thursday.
"(A)s Russia continues to attack Ukraine, several advisers and associates have practically begged the former president to end his effusive-sounding praise of Putin," according to the site. "Trump’s warm words for the Russian leader, who the ex-president regularly brags about knowing 'very well,' has startled even some of Trump’s onetime lieutenants who were already conditioned to mask their disgust with the 45th U.S. president’s actions."
Dan Coats, who served as Trump's director of national intelligence, told the Daily Beast he was "stunned" by the former president's comments. “I cannot think of any other U.S. president that would in a situation like this say what he said," Coats said.
By Thursday afternoon, several longtime associates reportedly had told Trump he "might want to avoid lavishing too much praise on Putin, and perhaps refrain from complimenting the Russian president’s intellect so much," according to the Daily Beast. However, sources familiar with the conversations weren't confident that Trump would take the advice.
"At least one adviser recently mentioned to Trump that it would be more advantageous to simply stick to calling Biden feckless and bumbling," the site reported. "For months, Republican Party operatives, candidates, their staff, and lawmakers had anticipated a golden opportunity to merely drag Biden as 'weak' and 'Jimmy Carter 2.0' amid a Russian invasion that would coincide with an American election year. But the party’s standard-bearer’s rambling analysis made many of his confidants and major allies wish he’d 'keep his mouth shut about' it and keep it to himself, a person close to Trump said."
CONTINUE READING Show less
