Oil prices surge as Russian invasion of Ukraine rings supply alarm bells

By Emily Chow BEIJING (Reuters) - Oil prices jumped nearly 3% on Friday as Russia's invasion of Ukraine stoked global supply concerns as markets brace for the potential impact of trade sanctions on major crude exporter Russia. Global benchmark Brent crude rose $2.72, or 2.75%, to $101.80 a barrel around 0347 GMT on Friday, after climbing to as high as $101.87. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude touched a high of $95.64, and was last up $2.70, or 2.9%, to $95.51 a barrel. The attack on Ukraine caused prices to surge to more than $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 on Thursday, wit...