Oil rises as U.S. says Russian attack on Ukraine may occur soon

BEIJING (Reuters) - Oil prices gained more than $1 on Thursday, trading below seven-year highs hit earlier this week, as fresh developments on the Russia-Ukraine crisis sparked concerns that supported prices. Brent crude rose 73 cents, or 0.75%, to $97.57 a barrel at 0130 GMT, after soaring as high as $98.08. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 85 cents, or 0.9%, to $92.95 a barrel, after rising to as much as $93.50. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said he believes Russia will invade Ukraine within hours after separatists on Wednesday asked for Russian help to re...