Old rivalries, new battle as Thailand goes to the polls

By Chayut Setboonsarng BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand votes on Sunday in an election expected to deliver big gains for opposition forces, testing the resolve of a pro-military establishment at the heart of two decades of intermittent turmoil in the coup-prone country. About 52 million eligible voters are choosing among progressive opposition parties with a knack for winning elections and others allied with royalist generals keen to preserve the status quo after nine years of government led or backed by the army. Opinion polls indicate the opposition Pheu Thai and Move Forward parties will gain t...
For customer support contact support@rawstory.com. Report typos and corrections to corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Trump's 'fitness for office' could be key to crippling his third presidential bid: analyst
May 13, 2023
Although it's possible the 2024 presidential election could be a complete rerun of the 2020 competition, the cycle could instead focus on whether Trump is fit to hold the office, according to an analysis from the Washington Post.
Dan Balz, chief correspondent covering national politics for the Post, argues that "the GOP primaries and the general election could focus on the ex-president’s fitness for office" as opposed to policy debates.
"Donald Trump’s televised town hall on CNN framed an important question for voters: What will, or should, the 2024 presidential election be about?" Balz asked Saturday. "Will it be about the normal issues and concerns of most elections — topical issues such as the economy, immigration, abortion? Or should it primarily be about the existential threats posed by the reckless former president?"
Balz says Trump's fitness and the potential dangers another Trump term could pose represent the "elephant in the room" when discussing the election.
ALSO IN THE NEWS: Jen Psaki pours cold water on Tucker Carlson's Twitter pivot
"In many ways, the election next year will look and feel like all elections: the return of in-person national conventions; boisterous campaign rallies; saturation advertising especially in the battleground states (more negative than positive by far); heavy efforts to mobilize the parties’ bases with a modicum of outreach to the small percentage of genuine swing voters," the correspondent wrote. "Put aside the elephant in the room and it’s just like elections always were."
Balz further said some will continue ducking the important issues that could shape the election.
"Republican voters will render the initial judgments, both in their perceptions of Trump vs. his rivals but as well as in how much they perceive him as outside the mainstream of American politics," he wrote. "Some of his rivals may attack directly. Others are likely to tiptoe around the big question about his fitness for office and the dangers another term in the White House would represent."
CONTINUE READING Show less
Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has a warning for ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who recently announced he'd be doing his show on Twitter after being abruptly dropped by the conservative news network.
Psaki, who landed a job at MSNBC in March of 2022 following her stint at the White House, questioned whether Carlson’s "millions of nightly watchers" would follow him to the new social media-based show. Specifically, she asked if they are "really going to seek out his hate speech on a platform largely designed for scrolling?"
"NBC News’ dark web expert Ben Collins has his doubts," Psaki wrote for MSNBC.
Twitter is not “really meant for an hourlong video,” Collins told MSNBC, according to the post. “I don’t think he understands. He’s just some guy on Twitter now.”
ALSO IN THE NEWS: 'Please Seek Shelter or Safe Haven!': Iowa tornado watch prompts Trump to 'delay or cancel' rally
"Plus, Carlson is now without the backing of America’s most-watched cable network. How many 65-year-olds are going to drastically change their routine?" the host asked on Saturday. "This may not be the last format Carlson engages with. But for now, Fox News has moved on — and many of his fans may move on as well."
CONTINUE READING Show less
'Please Seek Shelter or Safe Haven!': Iowa tornado watch prompts Trump to 'delay or cancel' rally
May 13, 2023
Just hours before Donald Trump's planned rally in Iowa, the former president has announced he will "delay or cancel" the event due to a tornado watch in the local area.
"Tornado watch in Iowa," Trump wrote on Truth Social, his own social network launched after he was banned from most other platforms. "For safety of our great Patriots, we have been asked to delay or cancel todays[sic] sold out Rally."
Trump claims that he is "ready to go," but advises his supporters to "seek shelter or safe haven!"
ALSO IN THE NEWS: FBI raids Florida Trump Towers condo owned by Russian Businessmen
"I am near the Palm Beach Airport, ready to go, but we are on hold because of the very bad weather in Iowa," he wrote Saturday. "Please Seek Shelter or Safe Haven!"
In a follow-up post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Unfortunately, due to the Tornado Warnings in Des Moines, we are forced to cancel today's outdoor Rally at the Lauridsen Amphitheater.
"Stay tuned, we will reschedule soon," he added. "Be safe out there!" He included a screen grab purporting to show details of a tornado watch update.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2023 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | Manage Preferences
For corrections contact corrections@rawstory.com, for support contact support@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}