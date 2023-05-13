Old rivalries, new battle as Thailand goes to the polls

By Chayut Setboonsarng BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand votes on Sunday in an election expected to deliver big gains for opposition forces, testing the resolve of a pro-military establishment at the heart of two decades of intermittent turmoil in the coup-prone country. About 52 million eligible voters are choosing among progressive opposition parties with a knack for winning elections and others allied with royalist generals keen to preserve the status quo after nine years of government led or backed by the army. Opinion polls indicate the opposition Pheu Thai and Move Forward parties will gain t...