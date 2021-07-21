Olympics may still be cancelled, head Tokyo organizer says

The Olympic Rings are displayed by the Odaiba Marine Park Olympic venue on June 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. - Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images AsiaPac/TNS
The head organizer of the Tokyo Olympics said the Games may still be canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Toshiro Muto, the head of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, left the door open on canceling the games the during a press conference Tuesday. “We can’t predict what will happen with the number of coronavirus cases,” Muto said. “So we will continue discussions if there is a spike in cases. We have agreed that based on the coronavirus situation, we will convene five-party talks again. At this point, the coronavirus cases may rise or fall, so we will think about what we should do when the sit...