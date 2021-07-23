Olympics on TV: How to watch the Opening Ceremony
This picture shows the Olympic Rings and empty seats at the Sea Forest Waterway rowing venue ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo on July 18, 2021. - BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP/TNS

For television viewers, following the Olympics can be a baffling experience. You hear and read that the Tokyo Games start on Friday with the Opening Ceremony. But why then did certain events like softball and soccer start earlier in the week? And then you’re told that NBC will televise the Opening Ceremony live — which in the U.S. means a 6:55 a.m. ET wake-up call. So what, exactly is the network presenting at night? To help you get with the program, let’s break down exactly how NBC is approaching the first OFFICIAL day of the Olympics: — There is a 13-hour time difference between Japan and th...