Omicron five times more likely to reinfect than Delta, study says

Diaz, a registered nurse, was let go by the college after failing a drug test at a local hospital where he also worked.

When he hacked into the college's database, he reportedly targeted two specific instructors he thought were responsible for his termination, changing their password recovery hints to “Sell Out" and “Ha Ha Ha Loser.”



"During an interview with Polk County detectives, Diaz admitted to hacking the database with his personal computer," NBC Channel 8 reports.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said: "While we’re doing our due diligence, looking through his computer pursuant to a search warrant — voila! We find child porn."

According to Judd, Diaz had at least 75 “very graphic” images on his computer depicting children and infants being sexually battered.

“If he hadn’t messed up by hacking the computers, we at least at this moment in time wouldn’t have known he was accessing child porn,” Judd said.



During a news conference Friday, Judd said, "If this guy had five good brain cells, he would have left well enough alone."

