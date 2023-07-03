On Albania visit, Bill Clinton meets Clintons and Hillarys of Kosovo

By Fatos Bytyci and Florion Goga TIRANA (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Bill Clinton on Monday met 12 children and men from Kosovo who were named after him in gratitude for his role in stopping the 1998-99 Kosovo War. Clinton, who served as president from 1993 to 2001, is regarded as a hero in Kosovo and Albania for launching NATO air strikes against Serbia's forces in 1999. The strikes halted the war and allowed nearly 1 million Albanian refugees in Kosovo to return to their homes. Clinton's meeting with his namesakes, who ranged in age from about 1 to 23, took place on the main boulevard o...