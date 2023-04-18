Once almost elected Florida governor, Andrew Gillum is now on trial. What to know about the case

OCTAVIO JONES/Tampa Bay Times/TNS
MIAMI — Five years ago, Andrew Gillum almost became governor of Florida. The former Tallahassee mayor lost to Gov. Ron DeSantis by fewer than 34,000 votes. The then-rising politician is now in a federal courtroom fighting criminal charges. The trial of Gillum, 43, and his political adviser and mentor, Sharon Janet Lettman-Hicks, 54, started Tuesday in Tallahassee. It’s expected to last three weeks. Here’s what to know ahead of the case as the trial begins. What is Gillum accused of?In 2022, Gillum was indicted by a federal grand jury after being accused of lying to FBI agents and defrauding ca...