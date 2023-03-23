Once cherished in Miami, Elián González is set to become a legislator in Cuba

Cuban President Fidel Castro, left, with shipwreck survivor Elián González, after presiding over a massive May Day demonstration at Havana's Plaza de la Revolucion, on May 1, 2005. - Adalberto Roque/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS
Elián González, the Cuban boy found clinging to an inner tube near Florida shores who became the center of an international child custody dispute as well as a political battle between Cuba’s late leader Fidel Castro and Cuban exiles in Miami, is set to become a member of the island’s National Assembly after Cubans go to the polls on Sunday. González, 29, was proposed as a candidate for the municipality of Cárdenas, in Matanzas, where he lives and works as assistant director of AT Comercial Varadero, a food import company run by the Cuban Ministry of the Armed Forces. Married and father of a 2-...