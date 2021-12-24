One in 10 Londoners likely infected with COVID: ONS models

LONDON (Reuters) - Around 1 in 10 people in London were likely infected with COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to new interim official estimates published ahead of the Christmas holidays that showed the spread of the virus has accelerated. Daily modelling data from the Office for National Statistics showed around 9.5% of Londoners had COVID-19 as of Sunday, within a 95% confidence interval of 8.43% to 10.69%. The ONS estimated that 1 in 35 people in England had COVID-19 between Dec. 13 and Dec. 19 - compared with a previous estimate of 1 in 45 for the in the week to Dec. 16. (Reporting by Andy ...
Man arrested for punching photojournalist in the face at chaotic pro-Trump rally
December 24, 2021
A man has been charged for slugging a photojournalist in the face during a pro-Trump rally in Vancouver, Canada.
Chris Savva, 25, was charged on December 13 and is set to appear in court later this month to face a single charge of assault, according to the news outlet Vancouver is Awesome.
Video of the incident shows Savva scuffling with several people in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery on January 6, 2021. He then rushes at CBC photojournalist Ben Nelms.
Photojournalist Ben Nelms (pictured right) gets a \u201chundred yard stare\u201d from a protestor at a pro-Trump rally in Vancouver today. Moments later he punched Ben in the face, unprovoked, then casually walked away. Please contact @VancouverPD if you know the identify of this scumbag.pic.twitter.com/2U09hfQLKq— Bob Kronbauer (@Bob Kronbauer) 1609996284
“I was covering the pro-Trump rally outside of the Vancouver Art Gallery this afternoon. I was taking pictures of the group of protesters when one of the men charged at me and punched me in my face unprovoked,” Nelms said shortly after the incident.
“He was upset that I, along with other members of the media were taking pictures and reporting the event. Physical violence against members of the media is wrong and doesn't just happen outside of Canada, but here in Vancouver.”
Unprovoked violence against anyone, including members of the media is wrong. Thanks everyone for the support, I\u2019m doing well.pic.twitter.com/rJ9No7CJxy— Ben Nelms (@Ben Nelms) 1609985754
There was more than one journalist attacked at the rally, according to local media. A woman reportedly struck a photographer over the head with a modified American flag. She was also apparently upset about being photographed.
“You are not allowed to take a picture of me, you have to ask us to take a picture,” she said, according to CTV News.
Watch video below:
Pro-Trump demonstration at Vancouver Art Gallery www.youtube.com
Catholic school denies fans used racist ‘Monkey!’ chant — claims they were actually yelling ‘Go Eags!’
December 24, 2021
"Monkey" or "Go Eags"? You make the call.
After their fans were accused of yelling "Monkey!" at Black players from an opposing team, administrators at a Catholic high school in Iowa alleged that the students were actually saying "Go Eags!" – which is short for "Golden Eagles."
Students from Wahlert Catholic High School were also accused of making monkey noises and using the N-word, during a "heated" girls' basketball game against Waterloo East this week, according to a report from ABC Channel 9.
However, administrators from Holy Family Schools — which oversees Wahlert high — said they conducted "a thorough investigation" that exonerated the students.
"Numerous individuals, including students, parents, coaches, referees, and administrators, who were present at the game, have been interviewed," the administrators wrote in a letter addressed to "the Golden Eagle community."
"Footage of the alleged behavior has been closely reviewed, and Holy Family representatives have been in direct contact with representatives of the Waterloo Community School District to fully understand the circumstances surrounding last night’s game," the administrators wrote. "Central to the allegation is a video presented as evidence of the misconduct. We believe there has been a misinterpretation of a common Eagle’s Nest chant, 'Go Eags,' resulting in an unfair judgment of our students’ character. Our investigation has brought to light no credible evidence of inappropriate behavior at last night’s game. Rather, in this instance, all evidence calls to light the strong character of our community."
One representative from Waterloo East High School, El Sara Greer, told the station she isn't buying the explanation from Wahlert administrators.
“Why wouldn’t you say 'Eagles' if that’s what you wanted to say?” said Greer, who is Black. “They had never said 'Go Eag' (during) the JV game, they had never said 'Go Eags' the rest of the game, why would you say that out of nowhere?”
Greer, who works at Waterloo East and helps out with the basketball team, said players also told her they heard Wahlert fans use the N-word.
“I did not hear it, my teammates heard it," Greer said. “They said, 'Coach, El Sara, they were saying the N-Word.' They said it, there’s nothing else it could have been.”
Listen to audio of the alleged "monkey" chant here.
Manchin isn't the only problem: This obscure Senate official has the power to derail Biden's agenda
December 24, 2021
Sen. Joe Manchin has faced pressure from Democrats over his opposition to President Joe Biden's Build Back Better bill, which would invest $1.75 trillion in social spending and climate programs. But Politico on Friday noted that the conservative West Virginia Democrat is not the only potential roadblock to passing the legislation.
The publication explained that the Senate parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, still has the power to derail the bill.
"Manchin tends to get all of the credit — or take all of the blame, depending on who's speaking — for threatening popular provisions of his party's bill, like an extension of the expanded child tax credit. But the parliamentarian’s office is arguably a bigger hurdle for several of the social spending measure's biggest centerpieces," Politico reported.
The parliamentarian is tasked with ruling on procedural issues in the Senate. "These days, MacDonough's most striking rulings do concern reconciliation bills. In a polarized Senate, where the majority party cannot muster 60 votes to end a filibuster, one of the only ways to get legislation passed is to attach – or 'ride' – controversial measures or provisions through the Senate on a reconciliation bill," explained University of Baltimore law professor Charles Tiefer.
READ MORE: Joe Manchin and the GOP refused Build Back Better — now 9/11 health care program is in jeopardy
Earlier this month, the Senate parliamentarian ruled against Democrats' push to include immigration reform provisions in the Build Back Better bill.
"Democratic leaders believed they had thoroughly pre-vetted the legislation to work under the budget reconciliation process that they're using to pass it along party lines, but the immigration setback still disappointed some in the party," Politico noted.
Several other provisions could be peril, according to Politico, including "tax credits for union-built electric vehicles, caps on out-of-pocket costs for Americans who need insulin and student aid to some undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children."
The bill aims to funnel funds toward lowering the cost of child care and prescription drugs, supporting the purchasing power of households and investing in the transition to clean energy.
Manchin's opposition to the legislation is a major problem for Biden, who has spent significant political capital in seeking to secure the passage of what is seen as a signature bill of his presidency.
Republicans in the divided Senate solidly oppose the legislation, meaning passage depends on every Democrat in the chamber supporting it.
With additional reporting via AFP
