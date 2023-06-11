One killed, three injured in Stockholm shooting
(Reuters) - A 15-year-old boy was killed and three other people injured in a shooting in Sweden's capital Stockholm on Saturday, the AFP news agency said on Twitter. The motive behind the shooting has not been established, it said, citing police. (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)