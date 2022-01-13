‘One of the darkest days’: Haiti’s massive 2010 earthquake remembered

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry lays flowers during an ecumenical Mass in memory of the victims of the 2010 Haiti earthquake, in Port-au-Prince, Jan. 12, 2022. - RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS
Haitians in Haiti and their supporters across the U.S. commemorated the Caribbean nation’s catastrophic 2010 earthquake Wednesday, marking the 12th anniversary of the devastation with sadness and reflection. “In the immediate aftermath, an outpouring of support flowed to Haiti from across the U.S. and around the globe to aid survivors and rebuild the nation,” said U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., who represents one of the largest Haitian American communities in the United States. “Still, 12 years later, much more needs to be done if Haiti is to ever rebuild and become self-sufficient.” The ...