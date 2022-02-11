Ontario officials to fine, jail blockade protesters as automakers cut production
Demonstrators against COVID-19 vaccine mandates block the roadway at the Ambassador Bridge border crossing, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. - GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

To end a blockade now in its fifth day, authorities in Canada plan to enact temporary orders that will fine protestors blocking the Ambassador Bridge up to $100,000 and sentence them to up to a year in jail. Officials also will take away the personal or commercial drivers licenses of anyone who defies the orders, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Friday. "To those trying to force a political agenda through disruption, intimidation and chaos, my message to you is this: Your right to make a political statement does not outweigh the right of hundreds of thousands of workers to earn their living. It ...