Opposition leader Yunior García leaves Cuba for Spain, raising questions about movement’s future

Cuban actor, playwright and opposition activist Yunior García gestures during an interview with AFP last month at his home in Havana's La Coronela neighborhood. - ADALBERTO ROQUE/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS
In a surprising twist after days of tension and clashes between the Cuban government and the opposition movement, one of the more visible faces of the dissident group Archipiélago left for Spain with his wife. According to the Spanish newspaper El País, which referred to anonymous diplomatic sources, actor and playwright Yunior García arrived in Madrid on a tourist visa he requested. Europa Press first reported the trip. “We arrived in Spain, alive, healthy and with our ideas intact,” he said. “We have many people to thank for making this trip possible. I have been without communication for se...