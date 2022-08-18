Oprah Winfrey breaks down in tears in first trailer for Apple TV+’s upcoming Sidney Poitier documentary

Your browser does not support the video tag. roar-assets-auto.rbl.ms

The Secret Service's email messages were obtained by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), a liberal watchdog group.

“On January 4, Secret Service agents discovered a Parler account, which we’ve chosen not to name, posting a series of violent threats towards lawmakers," CREW reported. "Other profiles with the same name appeared on Twitter, MeWe, Bitchute, Youtube and Facebook.”

“January 6 starts #1776 all over again…Fight for EVERYTHING” the account posted on Dec. 31, 2020, and listed “Enemies,” including Pelosi. The list, which was posted by a Parler user, also included Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

A Twitter post from the same day as the threat against Pelosi stated, “TIPS FOR THE BRAVE AND COURAGEOUS PATRIOTS GOING TO DC TO FORCE CONGRESS TO REFUSE BIDEN’S RIGGED ELECTION.” The “tips” included admonitory comments such as “Keep MAGA gear hidden until AFTER checking in” at hotels, “DC is very BLUE and a hotbed for ANTIFA/BLM. Stay with the large group, especially at night,” and “be wary” of DC police officers.

“Biden will die shortly after being elected,” the account wrote Jan. 2nd. “Patriots are gonna tear his head off. Prison is his best case scenario.”

“We’re all on a mission to save America. Lone wolf attacks are the way to go,” read another post. “Stay anonymous. Stay alive. Guns up Patriots!!”

The Secret Service didn't pass along the threats to the Capitol Police until 5:55 pm on January 6, 2021, hours after the mob attacked the Capitol. Speaker Pelosi was at the Capitol on the 6th without any knowledge of the explicit comments which called for her harm.

The Secret Service has come under fire in recent months over deleted text messages from the days surrounding January 6th.

A former U.S. Attorney called for a full investigation into the U.S. Secret Service’s failure to share intelligence it had detailing the violent threats.

Joyce Vance, a former US Attorney who is now a law professor and NBC News legal analyst tweeted Wednesday, “This is deeply disturbing and requires a full investigation. The Capitol Police are responsible for protecting the Speaker.”

The U.S. Secret Service is an agency under the Department of Homeland Security. DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari is currently under investigation by two House Committee chairs, Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) and Bennie Thompson (D-MS), who on Tuesday accused him of “obstruction.”

