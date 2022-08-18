Oprah Winfrey breaks down in tears in first trailer for Apple TV+’s upcoming Sidney Poitier documentary
Actor Sidney Poitier poses for a portrait on Sept. 15, 1980. - Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images North America/TNS

The first trailer for Oprah Winfrey’s forthcoming documentary of late, great actor Sidney Poitier is out — and it tugs at the heartstrings. In one excerpt from the clip, the media mogul breaks down in tears when discussing the Hollywood trailblazer she considered a close friend. “That’s the summary of him, I love him so much,” she says. Directed by Reginald Hudlin, “Sidney,” explores Poitier’s journey from his early life in the Bahamas to becoming a movie pioneer and civil rights activist. “I left the Bahamas with this sense of myself,” Poitier said in an interview. “And from the time I got of...

