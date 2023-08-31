Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne Johnson donate $10 million to launch fund for Maui wildfires
Oprah Winfrey arrives for the premiere of "The 1619 Project" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2023. - Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Hawaii is truly where the heart is for Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who together launched a new fund for Maui wildfire relief. The media mogul and Hollywood superstar announced Thursday the formation of the People’s Fund of Maui, which they kicked off with a $10 million donation. The recent blaze have left at least 115 dead and nearly 400 people still unaccounted for. “As we have seen firsthand, the impacts of these wildfires have been devastating, and we’re here to ensure with 100% guarantee that your donations will go directly into the hands of Lahaina residents,” Winfrey and...