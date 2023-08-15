Ousted Nigerien president's party slams junta's treason charges

Mohamed Bazoum, Then President of the Republic of Niger, awaits the German Foreign Minister. Niger's new rulers want to charge ousted president Mohamed Bazoum with high treason, a spokesman for the junta said on national radio on Sunday evening. Kay Nietfeld/dpa
The party of ousted President Mohamed Bazoum has rejected the charges of treason brought against him by the coup leaders. The accusations against Bazoum are a childish and grotesque fabrication of lies that have no basis in facts, the Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism (PNDS) party said on Tuesday. It called on its supporters and "all democrats" to demonstrate. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) threatened violence if the president were not to be reinstated, calling the announcement a "new form of provocation." Niger's new military rulers have announced that Bazoum ...