Outcome of redistricting looms over Florida’s 2022 election landscape
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

MIAMI — Heading into 2022, Florida will again be a hotbed for political activity. But this time with a once-a-decade flair. Not only will Florida land in the national spotlight as Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio try to fend off Democratic challenges and the Republican-led state Legislature redraws the state’s political lines in a process that could have huge ramifications for Congress as the GOP attempts to retake control of the U.S. House of Representatives. But other political activity on the marquee will include statewide races for the Florida Cabinet, ballot measures that could...