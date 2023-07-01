Over 1,300 arrests after fourth night of riots in France
A protester is being arrested by the police during a protest on the fourth day following the death of 17-year-old Nahel by police in Nanterre. Telmo Pinto/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

More than 1,300 people were arrested as riots over police brutality hit French cities again for the fourth night in a row, despite a massive security presence and the closing of transport lines, authorities said on Saturday. A total of 1,311 rioters were arrested and 79 police officers injured overnight, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday, updating earlier figures given by the authorities who had spoken of almost 1,000 arrests. Over 1,350 cars were set on fire and a total of 2,560 fires occurred on public roads, according to the ministry. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin told reporters on...