Over $545,000 in donations for French officer who sot dead teenager

A protester holds a placard that says "How many more?" during a protest on the fourth day following the death of 17-year-old Nahel by police in Nanterre. Telmo Pinto/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
A call for donations for the French police officer who shot dead a 17-year-old has reached over €500,000 ($545,000). Tuesday's death, which came after the teen drove away from a traffic stop, has sparked widespread riots across France. The aim of the donation drive is to support the family of the officer, "who was doing his job and has paid a high price," the campaign said in a statement. The campaign was set up by Jean Messiha, a supporter of the French far-right politician Éric Zemmour. Officers had initially stated that the youth had wanted to run them over. Only when video images of the in...