Overseas Chinese step up protests as calls mount for change

By Anna Mehler Paperny and Jessie Pang TORONTO/HONG KONG (Reuters) - From Sydney to Toronto, mainland Chinese have stepped up protests this week, with demands to end the world's most stringent COVID-19 restrictions evolving into calls to "free China" and for President Xi Jinping to step down. Overseas-based Chinese and their supporters rallied in Sydney, Tokyo, Hong Kong, New York and Toronto, with more protests planned in coming days. "Free China. Xi Jinping step down," about 30 people shouted in Toronto on Tuesday. At Harvard University in Massachusetts, dozens chanted: "No more lies" and "n...
National Democrats meet this week to decide fate of Iowa caucuses
November 30, 2022
Iowa Democrats are staying tight-lipped about their plans moving forward from this week’s Democratic National Committee rules meeting, where some predict national leadership will displace the Iowa Caucuses from their first-in-the-nation position.
Iowa Democrats could move forward with presidential caucuses with or without the national party’s blessing, as it has in the past. But state party leaders are not speculating about what they might do if the DNC tries to end Iowa’s reign as the first presidential nominating contest in the nation.
The DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee is scheduled to recommend a new presidential nominating calendar during its meeting Dec. 1-3 in Washington D.C. The panel decided earlier this year to strip Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina of their traditional leading positions and require them to compete with other states for the coveted spots.
The committee heard presentations in June from 16 states and Puerto Rico about why they should hold early contests, which could set the course for the nominating cycle. The DNC has said it would evaluate states based on their diversity, competitiveness, and feasibility — criteria that present challenges for Iowa.
Some of the reasons the DNC chose to pursue potential changes to the lineup are specifically because of issues with Iowa. Some national Democratic leaders say that the caucus process, where Iowans physically gather and move about a room to express their presidential preference, limits participation especially with marginalized groups. The Iowa Democratic caucuses have also faced more scrutiny because of reporting delays in 2020.
In response to these criticisms, Iowa Democrats presented a new caucus system. Iowans would weigh in using a presidential preference card to be returned by mail or in person on caucus night.
“We proposed those bold changes to streamline the caucus process and keep our spot among the early states in the nominating calendar,” Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn said. “So we feel the proposal we’ve made to the DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee demonstrates we’re committed to making the Iowa caucuses one of the most accessible contests in the country, and will allow us to grow our party.”
Wilburn did not comment on the next steps for implementing the new system outlined in the proposal, saying the state party was focused on the upcoming meeting.
Iowa and other states will have less time than initially expected to make any changes to their nominating processes. The final early state roster was supposed to be announced in August, but the DNC decided to delay its decision until after the November midterms.
Rules panel member and former state Democratic chair Scott Brennan said this meeting will not be the final step to approve a new calendar. The entire DNC needs to meet to approve and ratify the Rules and Bylaws Committee choice, which could be after the holidays.
“Delay is going to be a challenge for us as well as Democrats across the country,” Wilburn said. “But we’re committed to making our caucus process inclusive and accessible.”
As of Tuesday, Wilburn said he had still not received an agenda for the meeting scheduled for later this week. National Democrats are also questioning the lack of comment from President Joe Biden’s administration, Politico reports.
Regardless of hold-ups, many Democrats predict Iowa will not walk away with an early state waiver from the upcoming meetings. Minnesota and Michigan, where Democrats made key gains in this year’s midterms, are hoping to replace Iowa as the Midwestern representative in the early state process.
Midterm results increased Iowa’s challenges
Iowa Democrats’ tough charge was made more challenging by the midterm results. One of their central arguments during presentations to the DNC earlier this year was that Iowa remains a competitive state for Democrats even though Donald Trump won the state in both 2016 and 2020. Iowa Democrats noted Barack Obama won the state in the previous two cycles and Democrats made gains in the U.S. House in 2018.
But in this year’s elections, where Democrats fared better than expected in many parts of the country, Republicans kept their statewide and federal incumbents in office in Iowa, and unseated Democrats like U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald.
Brennan told reporters on Iowa Press that that the election was “clearly not (Iowa Democrats’) friend” going into the DNC decision, but that the same arguments presented previously on Iowa’s purple state status remain valid. Brennan said Democrats should think carefully before putting states like Michigan or Minnesota first instead of Iowa, because those states’ nominating picks may not give insights on working class, rural voters in the Midwest that the Iowa caucuses do.
“We can’t let the Midwest become a Republican monolith,” Brennan said. “If they all turn red, we can’t elect Democratic presidents because electoral college math does not work.”
Iowa has defied DNC before
While Iowa Democratic leaders are pushing for the DNC to keep the caucuses first, if the committee’s decision this week does not go in the state’s favor, Iowa may still have options to hold its position. In 1982, Democratic leaders denied Iowa’s request to go first in the upcoming 1984 election but the state held its contest earlier than allowed anyway. Dave Nagle, a former Iowa congressman, said the lawsuit from that election showed the Iowa Democratic Party has final say on when the caucuses are held.
But current state party leadership has not commented on potentially contesting the DNC’s decision. Ahead of the December meetings, Wilburn emphasized the need to keep rural, Midwestern voters represented in the early state nominating process, and said the DNC leadership promised a “fair process” in making the new line-up.
“We’re still in the mix, and we’ll see what happens this week,” Wilburn said.
Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions: info@iowacapitaldispatch.com. Follow Iowa Capital Dispatch on Facebook and Twitter.
'Love wins again': Senate passes bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage
November 30, 2022
Rights groups and other supporters of marriage equality celebrated Tuesday after 12 Senate Republicans joined with all Democrats present to pass protections for same-sex and interracial partnerships.
"Today we celebrate this win, tomorrow we continue to fight for the justice and equity that every American deserves."
The Respect for Marriage (RFM) Act does not confirm the right of same-sex couples to marry nationwide, as the U.S. Supreme Court did in Obergefell v. Hodges, but rather requires states to recognize their marriage licenses. It also does not block states from banning same-sex marriage if the high court's 2015 ruling is overturned—as Justice Clarence Thomas teased in his concurring opinion for the June decision that ended national abortion rights.
While some have criticized the legislation for falling short of what's needed and pandering to religious groups, the 61-36 Senate vote was still widely heralded as historic progress. The amended version is expected to again pass the Democrat-held House—which initially passed the bill in July—before reaching the desk of President Joe Biden, who reaffirmed that he "will promptly and proudly sign it into law."
"As the votes in Congress attest, LGBTQ+ people belong and are part of our families, our communities, and our country. This is a critical victory on the road to the day when all people are fully protected from discrimination and have the freedom to make decisions about their lives and families," said Mary Bonauto, senior director of civil rights and legal strategies at GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders (GLAD), who argued the Obergefell case.
Lambda Legal chief legal officer Jennifer C. Pizer declared that "today we are witness to the imminent final erasure of the discriminatory federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), which has been an ugly stain on our federal statute books since 1996."
As Pizer explained:
Key parts of that hurtful law haven't been enforceable since 2013 thanks to our prior, much more fair-minded U.S. Supreme Court's historic ruling in United States v. Windsor. And state bans on same-sex couples marrying have been unenforceable since that court's... Obergefell v. Hodges decision. But even if largely dormant since Obergefell, those marriage bans still live on the books in many states. With the current extremist orientation of the court raising concerns that Obergefell may be next on the court's hit list, married same-sex couples have faced the possibility that their marriages would once again be recognized in one state, but not another.
The Respect for Marriage Act addresses that concern. While not perfect, this legislation ensures marriages solemnized validly anywhere in these United States are valid everywhere in our country without government discrimination based on sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin. We applaud the bipartisan group that understood the urgency and worked hard to find the path to mitigate the harms in case the Court were to take the outrageous, discriminatory step of erasing the fundamental right to marry.
Retiring Republican Sens. Ben Sasse (Neb.) and Pat Toomey (Pa.) did not vote on Tuesday; nor did Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock (Ga.), who is campaigning for a December 6 runoff against GOP challenger Herschel Walker—a former football player who earlier this month delivered an "unhinged transphobic speech" in the aftermath of a deadly mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado.
The bill has been spearheaded by Sens. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.). The other nine Republicans who voted for it are Sens. Roy Blunt (Mo.), Richard Burr (N.C.), Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.), Joni Ernst (Iowa), Cynthia Lummis (Wyo.), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Mitt Romney (Utah), Dan Sullivan (Alaska), and Todd Young (Ind.).
"By passing this bill, the Senate is sending a message that every American needs to hear: No matter who you are or who you love, you too deserve dignity and equal treatment under the law. As the chamber knows, this is personal to me. And the first people I will call when this bill passes will be my daughter and her wife," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).
"None of this was inevitable. At the urging of my colleagues, we took the calculated risk of holding off on a vote back in September, because they believed with more time we could build enough bipartisan support to push this bill over the finish line. Today, we have vindication the wait was well worth it," he added. "I thank my colleagues for their work, and above all I want to thank the American people, the vast majority of whom understand deep in their hearts that the inexorable march towards equality is what America is all about."
"Today's bipartisan vote in the Senate to pass the Respect for Marriage Act is a proud moment for our country and an affirmation that, notwithstanding our differences, we share a profound commitment to the principle of equality and justice for all," said National Center for Lesbian Rights executive director Imani Rupert-Gordon. "For the first time in our collective history, Congress has taken a concrete step to protect marriage equality in federal law."
"While Congress has taken an important step toward," Rupert-Gordon added, "it is incumbent on all of us to continue to push for passage of the comprehensive Equality Act, which would protect LGBTQ individuals and our families from discrimination in all aspects of our everyday lives. Today we celebrate this win, tomorrow we continue to fight for the justice and equity that every American deserves."
James Esseks, director of the ACLU's LGBTQ & HIV Rights Project, similarly celebrated the development while also urging lawmakers to go further—even though action in the next two years in unlikely, with the GOP set to seize control of the House in January after winning a narrow majority earlier this month.
"For the last seven years, LGBTQ families across the country have been able to build their lives around their right to marriage equality," said Esseks. "The Respect for Marriage Act will go a long way to ensure an increasingly radical Supreme Court does not threaten this right, but LGBTQ rights are already under attack nationwide."
"Transgender people especially have had their safety, dignity, and health care threatened by lawmakers across the country, including by members of this Congress," he stressed. "While we welcome the historic vote on this measure, members of Congress must also fight like trans lives depend on their efforts because trans lives do."
RNC taps right-wing extremists to lead group tasked to expand GOP appeal
November 30, 2022
Embattled Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel is launching two advisory groups in an effort to expand the party's appeal to voters and examine what went wrong in the wake of stunning, historic midterm election losses – and she's turning to some of the right's most extreme leaders to perform the investigations.
Political analysts on both sides of the aisle generally agree that Donald Trump, Trumpism, the party's lurch to far right wing extremism including white nationalism, white supremacy, Christian nationalism, antisemitism, authoritarianism, fascism, and the "Big Lie" of stolen elections hurt, not helped candidates in the 2022 midterms.
McDaniel has now tapped some of the very purveyors of that failed extremism to lead the shrinking party's efforts to broaden its outreach and correct its errors.
"The RNC is tapping nearly a dozen people to serve in what it’s calling a 'Republican Party Advisory Council' – a group that includes former Donald Trump White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, evangelical leader Tony Perkins and a pair of Senate candidates who ran this year," Politico reports.
READ MORE: Franklin Graham’s Ugly Lie Ahead of Senate Vote on Same-Sex Marriage Bill
Tony Perkins is a far right wing religious extremist and anti-LGBTQ activist who decades ago reportedly had ties to white supremacist groups, which he has denied. For decades he has been president of the Family Research Council, which appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center's list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups.
Deeply embedded in Republican theocratic politics, Perkins was appointed twice by Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell to the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), an independent federal government body that has a history of advancing the agenda of America’s Evangelical Christian movement.
He is also a past president of the highly-secretive far Christian right organization, Council for National Policy (CNP).
READ MORE: Hate Group Head Tony Perkins Prays for ‘Conflict’ and ‘Gridlock’ to ‘Settle Upon’ DC if Biden Enacts His Agenda
CNP's members are believed to include far right activist and lobbyist Ginni Thomas, whose attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results have been the subject of numerous reports. Also, Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, which has faced allegations of racism, and far right conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi. Other members of the Council for National Policy include two other heads of organizations that appear on the Southern Poverty Law Center's list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups: Mat Staver, the founder of Liberty Counsel; and Tim Wildmon, President of the American Family Association.
"The panel will also include former Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters, who in the wake of his loss has called on the party to move on from 'consultant one-size-fits-all strategies,'" Politico reports.
READ MORE: ‘Lowest Common Denominator’: Trump Refuses to Denounce White Supremacist He Dined With Despite Advisers’ Urgings
Masters is a "Big Lie" purveyor who has also promoted the white nationalist conspiracy theory of the "Great Replacement," which falsely claims immigrants – people of color – are "replacing" white Americans.
Separately, Politico adds, the RNC is commissioning an investigation into what went wrong, commonly referred to as an "autopsy" to ensure in future elections the same decisions are not made. That work will be lead by current RNC members.
