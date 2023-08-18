Oxford shooter's hearing concludes; judge to decide if he can get parole in Sept.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images North America/TNS

PONTIAC, Mich. — Prosecutor Karen McDonald said she will never forget having to show Madisyn Baldwin's mother the video of how she died at Oxford High School. The 16-year-old's instinct when faced with Ethan Crumbley holding a gun and shooting her classmates was to crouch to the ground in a fetal position and put her hands over her head. He shot her at point blank range. Madisyn was the seventh person the then-15-year-old shot in the hallways at Oxford High School in November 2021. He shot four more after her. Now, it'll be up to an Oakland County Circuit Judge to determine if Crumbley spends ...