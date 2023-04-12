Pa.'s 2024 presidential primary is scheduled for the first day of Passover, giving lawmakers a new push to move up the swing state's election
Josh Shapiro greets voters after a Get-Out-the-Vote rally for other party candidates on May 15, 2022, in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. - Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's presidential primary is scheduled for the first day of Passover next year, potentially disenfranchising observant Jews across the state and giving new urgency to lawmakers hoping to move the state's primary election to earlier in the year. The primary is scheduled for April 23, 2024, and Passover begins the previous evening. Traditional Jewish law prohibits many regular activities such as driving, writing, working and the use of electricity on the holiday, which is observed for eight days in the United States. Legislators in Harrisburg have long pushed for Penn...