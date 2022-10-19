Pa. Senate candidate John Fetterman is in good health, his doctor says in a new medical report
Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman speaks in front of supporters and SEIU members at the SEIU Rally and Canvas Launch at Norris Square Park in Philadelphia, Pa., Saturday, Oct., 15, 2022.. - Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — John Fetterman’s primary care physician said he continues to recover well from his stroke after an examination Friday, saying the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate “has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office.” Clifford Chen, a doctor at UPMC in Duquesne, released a detailed medical report based on his examination, which the campaign provided to The Philadelphia Inquirer late Tuesday. The report, the latest information from someone who has examined Fetterman since the campaign released a note from his cardiologist in June, confirms the campaign’s ongoing as...