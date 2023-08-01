Pakistan suicide bombing death toll rises to 56

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) - The death toll from a suicide bombing in northwest Pakistan that targeted a hard-line religious group's political rally has risen to 56, a government official said on Tuesday. The toll from Sunday's attack in the Bajaur district on the border with Afghanistan could rise, said Anwar-ul-Haq, the region's deputy commissioner. The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the attack on a gathering of the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party, which is known for its links to hardline Islamists but which condemns militants seeking to overthrow the governm...
U.S. Rep. John James (R-Shelby Twp.) on Friday joined a growing chorus of Black Republican lawmakers to call out Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his state’s new Black history education standards.
DeSantis, who is seeking the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, slammed both Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who also is running for president, for their criticism of the standards, which were approved earlier this month by the Florida Board of Education and concluded that Black people benefited from slavery because they learned skills.
DeSantis accused Donalds and Scott of siding with Vice President Kamala Harris in her denunciation of the guidelines. Harris, the first African -American and Asian-American to hold the post, called them “revisionist history” that attempted to downplay “some of the worst examples of depriving people of humanity in our world,” including rape and torture.
“Standing up for the truth if somebody is siding with Kamala Harris to launder a lie about work that these Black history scholars did in Florida for our state Department of Education, just to try to score political points against me — that’s not standing for the truth,” DeSantis told NBC News. “That’s not doing what’s right.”
In response, James tweeted Friday to DeSantis: “Nothing about that 400 years of evil was a “net benefit” to my ancestors,” adding that “if you find yourself in a deep hole put the shovel down.”
.@RonDeSantis, #1: slavery was not CTE! Nothing about that 400 years of evil was a “net benefit” to my ancestors. #2: there are only five black Republicans in Congress and you’re attacking two of them.
My brother in Christ… 🤦🏾♂️ if you find yourself in a deep hole put the shovel… https://t.co/9DGZw4BI0o
— John James (@JohnJamesMI) July 28, 2023
James has joined all GOP members of Michigan’s congressional delegation and has endorsed former President Donald Trump for president next year.
James also noted that there are only five Black Republicans in Congress and DeSantis was attacking two of them.
“You are now so far from the Party of Lincoln that your Ed. board is re-writing history and you’re personally attacking conservatives like @VoteTimScott and @ByronDonalds on the topic of slavery. You’ve gone too far. Stop,” he said.
Many right-wing leaders, however, have pushed back against James for his criticism of DeSantis.
“Beyond disappointing from you. Conservatives won’t forget this,” tweeted Curtis Houck, managing editor of the right-wing NewsBusters website.
Steve Deace, a podcast host on The Blaze, a right-wing network, accused James of lying in support of Trump over DeSantis.
“My “brother in Christ” here is bearing false witness,” tweeted Deace. “These claims about the curriculum have already been debunked numerous times, and he either knows this or is so grossly misinformed he doesn’t belong in public office. But this is too often the price of close alignment with Trump, whom he just endorsed.”
Scott, the only Black Republican in the U.S. Senate, told reporters on Thursday that it was wrong to portray slavery for anything but what it was.
“What slavery was really about was separating families, about mutilating humans and even raping their wives. It was just devastating,” he said. “So I would hope that every person in our country — and certainly running for president — would appreciate that.
Also criticizing DeSantis over the curriculum was Black Republican presidential candidate former Rep. Will Hurd of Texas.
“Implying that there is an upside to slavery is absolutely wrong,” he said.
Speaking Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Hurd doubled-down on his criticism of DeSantis.
“It would be hard to make the case, if Ron DeSantis was the Republican nominee, that folks in Black and brown communities should support him,” he said. “Folks in the LGBTQ community won’t support him because of his hateful rhetoric towards my friends in the LGBTQ community. And then, he hired a guy who had known cases of being antisemitic and then wrote it — and then created a video that they tried to propagate on their systems. And then, he had to be fired. So, this is a trend. One is an exception. Three is a trend, and this is a big problem.”
Michigan Advance is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Michigan Advance maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Susan Demas for questions: info@michiganadvance.com. Follow Michigan Advance on Facebook and Twitter.
All of Trump's 'yes' men are turning on him — and it's driving him 'nuts': legal analyst
August 01, 2023
One of the big problems former President Donald Trump will face, now that the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case is entering a new phase, is learning that many of his professed loyalists are secretly looking to save themselves, argued former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner on MSNBC's "The ReidOut."
This comes as a new report reveals a Trump PAC has paid millions of dollars to provide the former president's co-defendants with legal counsel.
"Trump is now going to know who got offered deals," said anchor Joy Reid. "And then what could he do with that?"
"Well, first of all, what could Trump do with it?" said Kirschner. "He could — let me use the term 'mob lawyer.' I'm not accusing anybody of being a mob lawyer, but when we hear the term, what does that conjure up? The mob boss gets a lawyer or lawyers for all of his underlings, his wise guys, because he wants to keep them all close. He wants to keep them into the fold, and here is the thing. The Sixth Amendment right to counsel in the Constitution provides that not only does everybody have a right to counsel, you have a right to zealous counsel, effective counsel and, most importantly for our purposes here, conflict-free counsel."
The upshot, Kirschner said, is that "it's going to be so important for the prosecutors to do whatever they can — and there are some things that they can do. They can ask a judge to appoint conflict-free counsel for purposes of broaching possible cooperation if you know the lawyer happens to be somebody doing the boss' bidding rather than representing the interest of the client."
"But this has to drive Donald Trump nuts every time he gets a discovery dump like this," added Kirschner. "He is seeing in black and white that more people who were telling him at Mar-a-Lago, 'You the man, it's a witch hunt, you did nothing wrong' — now he sees what they are really saying and it's got to drive him nuts, but the sense is you know, he knows that indictments are coming."
Watch the video below or at the link here.
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
Massachusetts DA asks DOJ to investigate FL migrant flight to Martha’s Vineyard
August 01, 2023
A Massachusetts District Attorney is calling on U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to help his office investigate the flight organized by Florida officials in September 2022 that sent 49 undocumented immigrants from Texas to the island of Martha’s Vineyard.
The request by Robert Galibois, a Democrat who was elected Cape and Islands District Attorney last year, comes a month after a similar request was made by California elected officials for migrant flights to Sacramento that were also organized by Florida government officials.
“Publicly reported information indicates that said enterprise was hatched in Florida, launched in Texas, briefly appeared in South Carolina and North Carolina, and concluded in Massachusetts on the island of Martha’s Vineyard,” Galibois writes.
The airlift of the mostly Venezuelan citizens from Texas to Massachusetts ignited a furious reaction by Florida Democrats, immigrant advocacy groups and members of Florida’s Hispanics after it was revealed nearly one year ago. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proudly took credit for the flight, saying days after it occurred that “it’s better to go to a sanctuary jurisdiction — and yes, we will help facilitate that transport for you to be able to go to greener pastures.”
In his letter to Garland penned on Monday, Galibois writes that his office is aware after the September 2022 flight touched down in Martha’s Vineyard, interviews were conducted with most of the migrants in Spanish.
“My initial request is that the Department of Justice assist our office in obtaining certified translations and transcriptions of these interviews,” Galibois writes. “These interviews, coupled with other obtained evidence, would provide crucial support for my initial assessment as to whether further investigation warranted.”
In June, the Florida Department of Emergency Management took credit for another expedition of undocumented immigrants from Texas – that being the transporting of three dozen Latin American migrants to Sacramento on charter flights. DeSantis defended the fact that the flights were paid for by Florida taxpayers, saying that they were part of a “Voluntary Relocation” program.
On July 6, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Rob Bonta and Bexar County, Texas Sheriff Javier Salazar wrote a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, calling on him to investigate those flights organized by Florida officials, writing that “according to news reports, recruiters deceived migrants into taking flights to these particular locations based on promises of jobs and shelter.”
Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Diane Rado for questions: info@floridaphoenix.com. Follow Florida Phoenix on Facebook and Twitter.
