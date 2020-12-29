See world change over millions of years at Ancient Earth site - At the transition from the Permian to the Triassic age, 220 million years ago, the first small dinosaurs appeared on earth. - dinosaurpictures.org/dpa
The globe as we know it today is only a snapshot: The Earth's continents are always in motion. The distribution of land and sea has been constantly changing for millions upon millions of years due to the movement of tectonic plates. US geologist Christopher R Scotese has taken it upon himself to research and illustrate the movements of these land masses with his Paleomap Project. His virtual reconstruction of plate tectonics over the last 1,000 million years is available on the Ancient Earth Globe site programmed by developer Ian Webster. Visitors to the site can see the globe rotating slowly,...