Panama, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic join efforts to tackle migration, defend democracy
A dramatic rise in migrants, the crisis in Haiti, the pandemic’s effect and democracy backsliding have united three countries in the Caribbean and Central America in the search for quick solutions. An alliance among Panama, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic to coordinate their foreign policy hopes to promote economic recovery, find multilateral solutions to the migration crisis and strengthen democratic institutions to counteract the decline of basic freedoms in the region, the Foreign Minister of Panama, Erika Mouynes, said in an interview with el Nuevo Herald and The Miami Herald. The Al...