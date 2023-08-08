Paramount announces sale of Simon & Schuster for $1.62 bn
Simon & Schuster is the fourth largest of America's

New York (AFP) - Paramount Global said Monday it had reached an agreement to sell Simon & Schuster, a top US publisher, to private equity firm KKR for $1.62 billion. The proposed sale, if it goes through, will end a years' long effort to sell the prestigious publishing house, whose authors include Stephen King, Colleen Hoover and Bob Woodward.  "We are pleased to have reached an agreement on a transaction that delivers excellent value to Paramount shareholders while also positioning Simon & Schuster for its next phase of growth with KKR," Paramount Global president and CEO Bob Bakish said in a...