Paris 2024 Olympics head into final year of preparations

The buildup to the Paris Olympics entered its final year on Wednesday as International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said the preparations were well on track. Having sailed down the River Seine on Tuesday to get a taste of the spectacular opening ceremony on July 26, 2024, Bach formally invited 203 countries to take part in the Summer Games. The list does not include Russia and Belarus, its ally in the invasion of Ukraine. The IOC has however left the door open for Russian and Belarusian athletes to take part as neutrals in Paris without their teams competing. Their participation cou...
Hunter Biden's lawyers could be sanctioned after claims they lied in tax case: report
July 26, 2023
Hunter Biden's legal team has been threatened with sanctions by the judge presiding over his criminal case, who accused it of lying to the clerk's office to get information about IRS whistleblowers removed from the docket, Fox News reported.
A lawyer for Biden is accused of misrepresenting her identity when asking to get the information removed, asking the clerk to seal the information instead of asking the court first.
"The Court has discussed the matter with the relevant individuals in the Clerk's Office and has been informed that the caller, Ms. Jessica Bengels, represented that she worked with Mr. Kittila and requested the amicus materials be taken down because they contained sensitive grand jury, taxpayer and social security information," the order read.
"It appears that the caller misrepresented her identity and who she worked for in an attempt to improperly convince the clerk's office to remove the amicus materials from the docket," the judge added.
"The Court will temporarily place the document under seal until close of business on July 26, 2023 to afford Defendant the opportunity to try to make the requisite showing," the order read. "Should Defendant fail to make that showing, the document will be unsealed in its entirety."
Ohio Republicans and lobbyists don’t trust a majority of voters but want us to rig the game for them
July 26, 2023
Issue 1 is about powerful Republican politicians and lobbyists not trusting Ohioans. They don’t want a majority of voters to do anything they don’t like. They don’t want a majority of voters to be able to hold them accountable. And that is the only reason they are trying to rig the game with Issue 1 on Aug. 8.
They are trying to rig the game against voters by asking a majority of Ohio voters to rig the game for them against ourselves. They are asking us to change the rules so future amendments need 60% voter approval for passage.
More than that, Issue 1 would make it nearly impossible for citizen groups to propose any initiatives ever again, by changing signature requirements from 44 to all 88 counties, some of which only have a fraction of a percent of Ohio’s population.
So on Issue 1, they trust a majority of voters, but after this, nothing else. That’s what they’re saying. Up until Aug. 8, a majority of Ohio voters are full of wisdom. After that, it’s the cold shoulder for the 50-59 percenters. Ohio voters have to cover a 20-point spread.
As Bob Taft said, if they really believed this would protect the Ohio Constitution they would be requiring 60% for Issue 1 to pass.
Instead, they’re desperately using every fear tactic in the book to try to scare Ohio voters into going into the voting booth on Aug. 8 and stripping ourselves of our own power.
But the truth is, if Issue 1 is voted down, everything stays as it has been for 111 years, with a majority of Ohio voters deciding what happens with our Ohio Constitution.
Ohio citizens have proposed 71 amendments and voters have passed 19. That’s a 27% passage rate. Ohio voters are responsible.
Ohio Republican lawmakers and lobbyists are not. Captured by radical special interests, charter school and payday lending grifters, and corrupt utilities, Ohio Republicans in charge of state government have overseen scandal after scandal this past decade, costing Ohioans billions of dollars while raking in millions for themselves in campaign donations. They’re selling us all out for pennies on the dollar.
Meanwhile, they have kicked third parties off the ballot, gerrymandered our maps against the constitution, enacted some of the most restrictive voting laws in the country, and imposed a radical abortion ban that: forces 10-year-old rape victims to flee the state for care; forces cancer patients to be denied abortions while also being denied cancer treatment because they’re pregnant; and forces mothers carrying a fetus with severe abnormalities to give birth only to watch it quickly die.
This extremist abortion ban that caused all of these heartbreaking scenarios for a few months in Ohio after the Dobbs decision has been temporarily blocked by a Hamilton County court pending litigation.
In a debate Tuesday night however, the chief cheerleaders for the historic Issue 1 attack on Ohio voters — our own chief elections officer, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, and an anti-abortion lobbyist named Mike Gonidakis — made it sound as though if a majority of voters strikes down Issue 1 and approves a November abortion rights proposal, Ohio will descend into a hellish madhouse of Q-Anon paranoias come to life.
And they want us to believe this while Ohio Republicans currently enjoy total unchecked power over our state’s legislative, executive, and judicial branches.
What would Ohio actually look like if Issue 1 goes down and the abortion rights amendment passes?
Pretty much exactly how it looks right now.
With right-wing Ohio Republicans controlling the Ohio Supreme Court after the forced-retirement of swing-vote Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, it’s hard to say precisely how they might interpret the November amendment, if it passes and comes before them, but we can game it out.
They already have a case before them over Ohio’s extreme abortion ban that has no exceptions for rape or incest, so such an abortion rights amendment would, in any rational world, be a game-changer on that.
It seems reasonable to suspect that law would stay blocked or appealed to federal court if the state high court Republicans decided to flout the new amendment. Ohio’s current law with abortion legal until 22 weeks gestation could well be found to meet the standards in the amendment.
The November amendment does say “abortion may be prohibited after fetal viability,” except if necessary to save the mother’s life, and viability is right around 23 weeks.
It’s ridiculous to imagine Ohio’s right-wing Republican Supreme Court would somehow have a more liberal interpretation than that, much less allow any of the other wild-eyed claims supporters of Issue 1 are making.
So odds on, where would it all leave us? Basically the status quo: Abortion is legal and protected in Ohio, up to a point.
And that’s what makes all the hysterical, hyperbolic, hypocritical fear-mongering about some nightmarish dark future that LaRose and Gonidakis tried to perform Tuesday night pretty silly.
Nothing would happen to parental consent, just like nothing happened to parental consent in Michigan when they passed a similar amendment last year. Things stay essentially how they are right now in Ohio. Other issues come and a majority decides, as we have for more than 100 years.
But on that note, here is what they truly fear: further anti-gerrymandering reform kicking politicians out of the redistricting process and bringing representative maps with proportional safe seats and maximized competitive seats. That would make a corrupt, misrepresentative state government actually accountable and representative.
And that’s what this is all about. It’s politicians and lobbyists trying to swindle voters so they can have everything, however they want it, and keep misrepresenting a majority of Ohioans without any accountability.
In the end, Issue 1 is a radical big government power play by extremist lobbyists and politicians to protect their own control over Ohio government, and to rob a majority of voters of our own ultimate authority to put them in check.
They work for us, but with Issue 1, they’re asking to rule us. With Issue 1, they want us to crown them.
The second House of Representatives hearing in 50 years was held Wednesday – the first being last year and leaving some underwhelmed because most of what can be revealed had to be done in a classified setting.
Now with the House under GOP control, Republicans want to have their own.
Wednesday's hearing came after a former United States Air Force (USAF) officer filed an official whistleblower complaint with the U.S. Office of the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG).
That officer, David Grusch, an ex-National Reconnaissance Officer Representative of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force at the U.S. Department of Defense. He appeared before the House on Wednesday to sound the alarm about what he felt was being ignored by previous hearings and reports.
Five key takeaways included:
- The most curious moment came when Grusch was asked about finding aliens on crashed crafts. He explained that "biologics" were found on such crafts.
Those biologics could be anything as small as bacteria or single-celled organisms. NASA has long looked into whether rocks from the moon, Mars, and meteorites show examples of single-celled life or any other biological findings.
- Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) cited international treaties that deal with UAPs, specifically the Nuclear Arms Treaty with Russia, which was informally withdrawn by Donald Trump in 2019. As Grusch said, there is a specific provision in the treaty to deal with UAPs but there's also one in a United Nations treaty in the Public Register that was previously agreed "to reduce the outbreak of nuclear war" signed in 1971. In another archive is a list of declassified provisions "with a specific red line" with "specific codes pursuant to Article III and Situation 2, which is in the previously classified NSA archive."
"What I would recommend," he continued, "and I try to get access, but I got a lot of silence at the White House, was the specific incidents when that message traffic was used. I think some scholarship on that would open the door to more, using that publicly available information."
He seemed to be suggesting that there are Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests that could be made to ask about specific communications around sections of treaties.
- Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO) asked about violence engaging with the UAPs, and Grusch said he could confirm some colleagues were injured "both by UAPs and by people in the federal government."
"What I personally witnessed — myself and my wife — was very disturbing," said Grusch.
As the hearing continued, he was asked about other injuries that had taken place with government scientists attempting to re-engineer some of the technology that came from UAPs. One of the pieces of information he blew the whistle on was that re-engineer program under the U.S. military. He said that there were injuries and that in the right setting, those people would likely be willing to testify to what happened.
- Rep. Andy Ogels (R-TX) asked a series of questions about the "possibilities" around sightings of UAPs, which were little more than speculation on the part of the witnesses. What was also asked, however, was whether UAPs could offer a security threat to the U.S. Each of the witnesses said "potentially."
The military men said that they didn't believe that they could have defended themselves against the UAPs.
- Grusch said that he has already provided a list of bases, names of people and locations of retrieval programs to the IC inspector general and he'd be more than willing to provide it to lawmakers in a SCIF setting.
You can also see all of the videos above or at the links here.
Opening statements can be seen below.
