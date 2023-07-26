Paris 2024 Olympics head into final year of preparations

The buildup to the Paris Olympics entered its final year on Wednesday as International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said the preparations were well on track. Having sailed down the River Seine on Tuesday to get a taste of the spectacular opening ceremony on July 26, 2024, Bach formally invited 203 countries to take part in the Summer Games. The list does not include Russia and Belarus, its ally in the invasion of Ukraine. The IOC has however left the door open for Russian and Belarusian athletes to take part as neutrals in Paris without their teams competing. Their participation cou...