Parisians will be able to swim in the Seine by 2025
A view of the river Seine in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

In Paris, residents and tourists will be able to swim in the Seine again from 2025 for the first time in over 100 years, Mayor Anne Hidalgo announced on Sunday. She named the three sites that will be open to the public, an aquatic centre already partly in use, as well as two more central swimming spots, not far from the Eiffel Tower. The swimming areas will be demarcated by buoys and accessible via a jetty. There will be changing rooms and showers provided, the city said. Being able to swim in the Seine again has been a long-standing wish for Parisians. Swimming in the city's river was officia...