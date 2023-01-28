Pelosi attacker says, 'I'm sorry I didn't get more of them,' in odd call from jail

On Friday, The San Francisco Superior Court released footage of the October 28, 2022 attack at the Pelosi home in San Francisco, California, during which Paul Pelosi was hit with a hammer by a man now known to be David DePape.
This article first appeared in Salon.
In the graphic footage, DePape can be seen struggling to gain entry to the home and then, later, bashing Pelosi in the head in front of police officers who had arrived at the scene.
\u201cBREAKING: Here is the security footage of the Lunatic breaking into Nancy and Paul Pelosi's home. \n\nThere goes all the stupid conspiracies by the right wing. \n\nWhere are the apologies?\u201d— Brian Krassenstein (@Brian Krassenstein) 1674856416
\u201cWARNING: **GRAPHIC** \nHere's the body cam footage of Paul Pelosi being attacked by David DePape while the police fail to act.\nhttps://t.co/kJWhkaJPC8\u201d— Tomthunkit\u2122 (@Tomthunkit\u2122) 1674914926
Shortly after the footage was released on Friday, DePape phoned in to the KTVU newsroom from jail, where he's up against state charges of attempted murder and elder abuse, and federal charges for kidnapping. In the chilling call, DePape boasted about his actions during the attack, and expressed the wish that he would have "been more prepared."
"Now that you all have seen the body cam footage, I have an important message for everyone in America," DePape said in the call. "You're welcome."
\u201cWATCH >>> Paul Pelosi's alleged attacker David DePape says he's sorry he "didn't get more of them"\n\nhttps://t.co/adiU7gX8vy\u201d— Jon Levine (@Jon Levine) 1674918803
DePape goes on to say that he sought out to "pay a little visit" to the people he believes to be responsible for killing freedom and liberty, and is only regretful that he "didn't get more of them."
"I have a lot more to say," DePape continued. "I had a website of over 300 pages. That's 300 pages of stuff they don't want you to hear. I'm in the process of trying to set up a new site out of the reach of tyrannical global fascists."
In December of 2022, DePape pleaded not guilty to attempted murder for the attack that left Pelosi with a fractured skull. A San Francisco judge has set a trial date for DePape of Feb. 23.