Paul Simon returns to music with ‘seven-movement composition’ titled ‘Seven Psalms’
Paul Simon performs onstage during the Nearness of You Benefit Concert at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Jan. 20, 2015, in New York. - Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images North America/TNS

Paul Simon is marking a return to music with the new opus “Seven Psalms,” described as a “33-minute, seven-movement all-acoustic composition.” The project, due out May 19, was reportedly made with the intention to be listened to in its entirety. The heavily-lauded singer-songwriter behind “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Kodachrome” and “You Can Call Me Al,” announced the opus on Wednesday alongside a promotional trailer describing its inspiration as a dream he had a few years ago. “The dream was so strong that I got up and I wrote it down, but I had no idea what that meant,” Simon, 81, says in ...