Pele, Brazil's sublimely skilled soccer star who charmed the world, dead at 82

Pele waves after being decorated with an Olympic Order Medal in Sao Paulo, Brazil in 2016 © Miguel Schincariol / AFP/File
By Andrew Downie (Reuters) - Pele, the magical Brazilian soccer star who rose from barefoot poverty to become one of the greatest and best-known athletes in modern history, died at the age of 82, his daughter said on Instagram on Thursday. He had been in and out of hospital in recent months after a tumor was found on his colon. Pele, whose given name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, scored a world record 1,281 goals, and is the only player ever to win the World Cup three times. With sublime skills and a winning smile, he helped make soccer the world's most popular sport and he charmed popes, p...