Pele transferred to palliative care after no longer responding to chemotherapy

Brazilian icon Pele has been transferred to palliative care after doctors discovered that he was no longer responding to chemotherapy. Pele has been receiving treatment for bowel cancer and was recently diagnoses with a respiratory infection during his latest spell in hospital, although he was soon stabilized in relation to the infection and could continue treatment on the cancer. According to Folha de Sao Paulo, chemotherapy was no longer having any positive effects on Pele and the decision was made to transfer the 82-year-old to palliative care, where he is receiving comforting meas...