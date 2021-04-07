Mike Pence is back: His new right-wing group will merge 'traditional conservative thinking with Trumpism'

Former Vice President Mike Pence is looking at a possible 2024 run at the presidency with the help of the Advancing American Freedom advocacy group, which the Washington Examiner says is "designed to merge traditional conservative thinking with Trumpism."

The group's advisory board includes former members of the Trump administration such as Kellyanne Conway and Larry Kudlow.

"Advancing American Freedom plans to build on the success of the last four years by promoting traditional conservative values and promoting the successful policies of the Trump administration," Pence said in a statement to the Washington Examiner. "Conservatives will not stand idly by as the radical left and the new administration attempt to threaten America's standing as the greatest nation in the world with their destructive policies."

Even Trump gave a statement to The Washington Examiner with a good a word for his former VP.

"It was the most successful first term in American history," he said. "Nice to see Mike highlighting some of our many achievements!"

After laying low since Joe Biden's inauguration and being the subject of criticism from Trump after certified the 2020 elections results on Jan. 6, Pence's aides say the current situation at the U.S.-Mexico border provided the right time for him to come back to the public eye.

Read more at The Washington Examiner.