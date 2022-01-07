Pence’s team is now cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee: report

Vice President Mike Pence's (R) office has reportedly made a effort to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee as it continues its investigation into former President Donald Trump.

Per Axios, Pence's former chief of staff Marc Short, former press secretary Alyssa Farah and Keith Kellogg, are included on the list of individuals who have testified to share their accounts of what transpired.

According to an inside source, Short's decision to testimony reportedly came with approval from the former vice president. Inside sources have also revealed the most pertinent information has come from "second-and third-tier administration staff who were not directly involved but were at the White House on Jan. 6 and had access to top administration officials."

The testimonies from Pence’s team have helped investigators "piece together" the series of events that occurred in the hours after the "Save America" rally at the White House. The Capitol was under attack for more than three hours on that day. As lawmakers feared for their lives while the angry mob of Trump supporters stormed the federal building, Trump was reportedly at the White House watching the day unfold on TV.

Speaking to Axios, Farah said, "From the two I was in, you could see how much information they already had. Those who are refusing to cooperate likely are doing so out of complete fealty to Donald Trump and not wanting to piss him off."

"But, secondarily, because they're realizing the committee has quite a bit more information than they realized," Farah added. "And their involvement is known to a much greater degree than they realized."

The committee is hoping to "tell the full story of Trump's actions, interactions and refusals to act during a 187-minute timeframe between calling his allies to march to the Capitol and telling them to go home."

