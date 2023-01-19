Penn denies allegations of foreign influence at Biden Center after classified documents were found

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images North America/TNS
The University of Pennsylvania is denying allegations that the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, a Washington, D.C., think tank and President Joe Biden's former office space, solicited money from foreign entities. "It is important to reiterate that the Penn Biden Center has never solicited or received any gifts from any Chinese or other foreign entity," a Penn spokesperson told the Daily Pennsylvanian, the university's student newspaper. The allegations come from House Republicans, who sent a letter to Penn President Liz Magill requesting documents, visitor logs, and other...