Penn denies allegations of foreign influence at Biden Center after classified documents were found

Over the past weeks, more governors have banned the app from state devices and on state wifi networks. The University of Texas also banned the app from use on its campus networks and devices out of security fears.

Political rumors have spread over the past year that the government could block TikTok from the U.S. entirely, but it would be an unprecedented step for a country not known for making government decisions on apps. So it isn't unusual that a multi-national tech company would throw a lot of money at lobbying efforts in Washington.

Dockery previously worked for former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) as his "Business and Intergovernmental Coalitions Director," his LinkedIn page said. He even worked as a Ryan press aide from 2013 to 2015.