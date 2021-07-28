Profanity-screaming anti-masker tells high school student she doesn’t care her family members died of COVID-19

This week, following the Central Bucks School District in Bucks County, Pennsylvania declining to mandate masks for kids ages 12 and below, a group of concerned students, parents, and health professionals gathered to protest and demand better COVID-19 safety measures in line with CDC recommendations — only to be met with anti-mask counter-protesters screaming "lies, "child abuse," and "my kids can't breathe."



Paree Pasi, an incoming junior student in the Central Bucks School District who lives with two immunocompromised grandparents, spoke during the event on Tuesday night.

"Masking for ages 12 and below should be mandatory," she said, only to be drowned out with boos and cries of "go away." One woman shouted, "Bullsh*t, it doesn't even match the science. Bullsh*t!"

"Say that to my parents who have died," the student replied. "I don't give a sh*t!" the woman screamed back.

According to WHYY, Pasi "lost a number of family members in India from COVID-19."

The rise of the Delta variant of COVID-19, combined with continued resistance to vaccination in certain parts of the country, is threatening to trigger a new wave of infections just as schools prepare to resume full in-person learning — a situation made more complicated by the fact that younger children still haven't been approved for vaccination in the first place.

Watch below: