Pentagon says it is tracking Chinese spy balloon over United States
The Pentagon said Thursday that it was tracking a Chinese spy balloon flying high over the United States.

At President Joe Biden's request, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and top military officials considered shooting the balloon down but decided doing so would endanger too many people on the ground, a senior defense official told reporters.